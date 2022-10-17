Selsey resident bemoans lack of action at council not lighting beacon for Queen's Jubilee

A Selsey resident has bemoaned Selsey Town Council’s lack of action due to a beacon on East Beach for the Queen’s Jubilee not being lit.

A report released by Selsey Town Council shows that initial plans from October 2021 were to light the beacons on June 2, 2022.

In February, this year, the Council further stated that the metalwork would be altered to fit the Jubilee logo onto it.

The Council’s last submitted update regarding the beacon was later in March when it said: “Cllr M Beal asked whether any further information had been received regarding when to the light the Jubliee Beacon, the Deputy Clerk would look into this.

"Suggestions were made that the large Beacon could be lit at East Beach and the gas Beacon near the Jubilee Celebrations. Cllr M Beal would liaise with the Jubilee Committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The East beach beacon was not lit - despite you and STC knowing it was necessary for 2nd June way back on 20 October 2021.

“As you may be aware, the non-event has resulted in local anger towards STC from a majority of Selsey residents.

“STC have been disrespectful to the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee.

“This debacle makes the Parish Council meetings in BBC Vicar of Dibley look professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is my view that small local councils should be abolished as the clearly serve no purpose and cannot be trusted to organise anything.”