Lifeboat crews from Selsey RNLI’s lifeboat team will take part in a virtual row to help raise money for charity.

The Selsey RNLI Lifeboat Crew will be participating in the annual RNLI Mayday campaign with a Virtual Row from Selsey Bill to Portland Bill on Saturday, April 29.

From 7.30am to 4pm the crew will be virtually rowing 85.3 nautical miles visiting ten RNLI stations on the way.

The lifeboat crew will be completing the virtual row to help raise money for the RNLI’s Mayday appeal.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The RNLI is a charity, and our lifesavers depend on kindness to help save lives. When you give to the Mayday Appeal, you’re helping fund the intensive training and hard-wearing kit we need in an emergency. As the weather warms up, more and more people will need us.”