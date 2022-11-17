The Northern Co-op donated £2,396.83 to the Selsey RNLI at a presentation event at the store in Selsey.

The Northern Co-op donated £2,396.83 to the Selsey RNLI at a presentation event at the store in Selsey.

The cheque was presented to Selsey RNLI representatives on Saturday, November 5, which included the branch Treasurer, Fundraising Chair, the Coxswain, and three crew members who enjoyed a selection of cakes, savouries, and fruit laid out by the coop staff.

Representatives from the other two causes Youth Dream and Your Daily Call where also at the shop to collect money raised for them.

The money was raised through the membership scheme where three community organisations and local causes are picked and members at the till are asked which they would like to support, The Co-op match what the members have earned on their shop.

The Northern Co-op donated £2,396.83 to the Selsey RNLI at a presentation event at the store in Selsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This scheme is also linked to the local funeral care.