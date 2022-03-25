Selsey RNLI respond to emergency yacht call

UK Coastguards received an emergency call from the crew of a 27 foot yacht saying the vessel was taking water and gave their position as approximately two miles southwest of Selsey Bill on Thursday, March 24.
The crew on hand reported that there was water in the bilges of the yacht, but the ingress appeared to have stopped when the engine was stopped indicating it was possibly a water hose pumping water into the bilges.
A tow was established between the coastguards’ lifeboat and the yacht, safely bringing the yacht into Chichester Harbour later than evening.
