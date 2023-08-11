RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Week returned last week with a range of exciting events to keep the family entertained, including a performance from the Selsey Shantymen with songs spanning back as far as 500 years.
Jon Richards, member of the Selsey Shantymen, said: “A bumper crowd turned out to see the Selsey Shantymen open the final day of RNLI week on Selsey Lifeboat Launch Day. The mix of melodic and fast paced numbers was enjoyed by an enthusiastic audience.”
The performances helped raise £390 towards Selsey Lifeboat Station and its vital efforts.
The Selsey Shantymen perform fortnightly at the Lifeboat Apron throughout the summer.
For more information about upcoming performances, visit their website.
To find out more about Selsey Lifeboat Station’s work, visit the RNLI website.