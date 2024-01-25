Series of brawls in Bognor Regis sparks appeal for information
Several incidents were reported in the Glamis Street area between 5.30 and 6pm yesterday (January 25). Police were called at 5.40pm to reports of an altercation involving a group of teenagers.
An incident was also reported in Williams Street and Church Path a few minutes later, a Sussex Police spokesperson said, and officers believe the same suspects were involved.
Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “We believe some individuals may have discarded evidence as they fled the scene and we are urging local residents to report any suspicious items in their gardens or around their properties.
“Particularly, we would welcome any information or footage from Glamis Street, William Street, Church Path, London Road and Hotham Park.
“We believe the incidents are isolated and involve a group of people known to each other, with no further threat to the public.”
Anyone with any footage or information is urged to call 101 or contact police online quoting serial 999 of 24/01.