A series of free fun events are to be held in and around Horsham to mark national ‘Love Parks Week.’

A wide range of activities are being organised by Horsham District Council – starting on July 29 – designed to appeal to all ages, abilities and interests.

A spokesperson said: “The aim of the initiative is to get out and about in the great outdoors and have fun, enjoy the wellbeing benefits of reconnecting with nature and appreciate the beauty of our local parks.”

A day of ‘Wild and Wellbeing’ activities – including live theatre from The Fabularium recounting the tale of Reynard the Fox – is being held in Horsham Park’s Nature Garden on July 29 with performances at 11am and 1pm.

‘Wild and Well’ yoga and meditation sessions will take place at 9.45am and 3.30pm and Friends of Horsham Park will be hosting one hour walks around the park at 10.30am and 2.30pm which are open to all with no need to book.

However, some events will need to be booked on the council’s website: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/love-parks-week

Booking is needed for ‘Wonderbugs Wellbeing Crafting’ sessions and for artworks with the Paintbox people.

Similar events will be held on July 30 at Henfield Commons. Meanwhile a ‘Woodland Wonders’ event is being held in Horsham’s Leechpool Woods on July 31.

Fletchers Croft in Steyning is the venue for a ‘Plant Pokes Workshop’ on August 4 with a chance for people to create a decoration for the home or garden. Twisted Bliss Circus Skills, The Fabularium, Happy Accidents and Wonderbugs Nature Crafting will also all be at Steyning for the day.

‘Team Spirit’ is the theme of the day at Bennetts Field in Horsham on August 2 with Learn to Run taster sessions, along with other sport sessions on offer. The Fabularium animals will be hosting Woodland Games, a time honoured traditional competitive sports day that has been around for centuries between the animal kingdom. These are at 10.30am and 1pm ending with a community soft ball tournament at 3pm.