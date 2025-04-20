Serious delays reported on A27 outside Brighton as roadworks continue
Serious delays have been reported on the A27 outside Brighton again today (April 20) as road works in the area continue.
Reports posted to the AA route planner app suggest motorists should expect delays of up to seven minutes on the A27 Westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road, with an average speed of just 15mph.
The delays are partially caused by construction on one lane of the road, between London Road and Carden Avenue. Motorists have been urged to find alternative routes where possible.
A van fire on the same road, reported earlier today, is also contributing to delays, leading to partially blocked and slow westbound traffic.
