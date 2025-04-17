Serious hold-ups reported on the A27 around Chichester

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
Serious delays have been reported on the A27 around Chichester this evening (April 17).

Delays have been reported all around Chichester, according to the AA route planner.

Motorists should be careful coming westbound from Westhampnett, where delays of two minutes have been reported and along the Bognor Regis Bypass, where two minute delays are easing. Delays have also been reported near the Chichester Bypass, where a collision was reported this afternoon.

