A company has written to the county council highlighting 'serious safety concerns' about the newly-opened Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards.

Sea Change Sussex has sent an open letter to all councillors at East Sussex County Council signed by the firm's CEO, John Shaw.

The company said its letter also calls for an enquiry into why the road took so long to build.

A Sea Change spokesperson said: “We had previously been developing the Queensway Gateway Road on behalf of the county council and completed 90 per cent of the scheme by 2020.

Queensway Gateway Road junction with the A21 in St Leonards.

“The road was then delayed because the county council refused to promote a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the then-necessary acquisition of the Bartletts car showroom site. This necessitated a junction design change and Sea Change Sussex put forward a proposal in 2023 to complete the final phase of the project – to join the road to the A21 – via a 16-week set of works, largely avoiding closures on the A21.

“However, in March 2024, having been awarded £2.5 million of government funding to complete the road, East Sussex County Council decided it would finish the project itself, working with construction firm Balfour Beatty Living Places.

“Our letter to East Sussex county councillors, while welcoming the opening of the road, highlights that the road has posed a significant risk to public safety by being opened without essential signage required by National Highways’ Road Safety Audit of September 2021, of which East Sussex County Council had full visibility.

“It discloses that the county council declined our offer to license our plans and core supporting information, which would have made completing the road much faster, less costly and less disruptive to the community, and states that, despite declining our offer, the county council appears to have based their works on early versions of our plans anyway.

“The letter highlights that the county council has adapted the road embankment we built in a way for which it was not designed, risking its stability and invalidating any warranties.

“The letter also supports demands for a detailed enquiry to answer fundamental questions and ensure full transparency about the way the scheme has been managed from its inception in 2013 onwards.”

The opening of the Queensway Gateway Road was due to be completed in November 2016.

The final part of the road, which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, started last September and was originally set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

Then East Sussex Highways said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

It was then delayed again until September.

The latest delay was caused by work to relocate a water main.

The final section of the long-delayed Queensway Gateway Road finally opened to traffic on September 30.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “East Sussex County Council and its contractors announced in August last year that it was taking over the project to complete the junction with the A21.

“The layout of the new junction, built in accordance with industry design standards and regulations, has been reviewed and approved by both National Highways and East Sussex County Council’s Highways team.

“In addition to the safety audits undertaken during the design phases, a post implementation safety audit will be carried out now that the junction is operational, which is standard for any project of this nature.”