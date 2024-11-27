Seriously ill children from Sussex treated to VIP ice skating experience by charity

Christmas came early for a group of seriously ill children from Sussex this week, when wish granting charity Rays of Sunshine invited them to Brighton’s Royal Pavilion for a morning of ice skating.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rays of Sunshine is a children’s charity which supports seriously ill children across the country, by granting wishes and putting on special community events. The ice skating event is part of the charity’s ‘12 Days of Wishmas’ programme.

Children and their families were offered exclusive use of the ice rink for the morning. The Royal Pavilion ice-skating rink is fully accessible, meaning everyone of all abilities and skill levels were able to take part. After working up an appetite with fun on the ice, families and wish children were treated to hot drinks and snacks in the Royal Pavilion’s café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rays of Sunshine’s ‘12 Days of Wishmas’ is part of the charity’s wider Wish Community initiative, which sees events across the country for serious ill children and their families.

Christmas came early for a group of seriously ill children from Sussex this week, when wish granting charity Rays of Sunshine invited them to Brighton’s Royal Pavilion for a morning of ice skating. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

These events include ice skating, private film screenings, performance workshops, parties and much more and are held throughout the year.

Jenny Porter, Events Manager at Rays of Sunshine, says: “Our Wish Community events are designed to give the young people and their families a chance to have some fun away from hospital and treatments, and bring them together with others who have faced similar challenges.

“We are so glad that our ice-skating event was a success, and that we were able to spread some festive fun in Brighton.”