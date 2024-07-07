Fire opposite Brighton HotelFire opposite Brighton Hotel
Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

Seven fire crews called to incident near Brighton hotel, pictures show

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
Fire crews were called to an incident opposite the Royal Albion Hotel site in Brighton last night (July 06).

Seven appliances, as well as an aerial ladder platform, were at the scene at approximately 20.54pm last night, following reports of smoke coming from a residential building.

Working at speed, crews extinguished a fire in the basement area and no casualties were reported, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson has said.

Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

1. Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

Fire opposite Brighton HotelPhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

2. Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

Fire opposite Brighton HotelPhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

3. Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

Fire opposite Brighton HotelPhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

4. Fire opposite Brighton Hotel

Fire opposite Brighton HotelPhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

