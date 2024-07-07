Seven fire crews called to incident near Brighton hotel, pictures show

Seven appliances, as well as an aerial ladder platform, were at the scene at approximately 20.54pm last night, following reports of smoke coming from a residential building.
Working at speed, crews extinguished a fire in the basement area and no casualties were reported, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson has said.
See our pictures below.
