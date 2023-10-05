BREAKING
Plans to build seven houses on greenfield land in Southbourne have been approved by Chichester District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Plans to build seven houses on greenfield land in Southbourne have been approved by Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMapsPlans to build seven houses on greenfield land in Southbourne have been approved by Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps
The application for land south of West View Cottages, in South Lane, at Southbourne, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (October 4).

The development will be made up of two two-bedroom and five three-bedroom houses.

To view the application details, log on to the Chichester District Council website at publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and use the search reference 22/00593/FUL.

