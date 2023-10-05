Seven houses can be built on Southbourne greenfield land
Plans to build seven houses on greenfield land in Southbourne have been approved by Chichester District Council.
The application for land south of West View Cottages, in South Lane, at Southbourne, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (October 4).
The development will be made up of two two-bedroom and five three-bedroom houses.
To view the application details, log on to the Chichester District Council website at publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and use the search reference 22/00593/FUL.