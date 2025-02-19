Seven Sisters Cliffs named one of the Most Beautiful Places in the UK

The Seven Sisters Cliffs have been named as one of the most beautiful places in the UK by a travel publication.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has officially released its fourth annual ranking of the ‘50 Most Beautiful Places in the UK’ for 2025, highlighting the country’s most breathtaking landscapes, historic villages, and hidden gems.

Since launching the list in 2022, the travel publication has used readers’ suggestions from previous years, alongside insights from top UK travel photographers, to ensure the ranking reflects the very best the UK has to offer.

Seven Sisters Cliffs was ranked as the 36th most beautiful place in the UK, with the publication citing the ‘stunning white and green cliffs’ as well a hiking trails in the area.

The publication said: “England’s south coast is known for its white chalk cliffs, with the Dover cliffs being the most notable of which.

"Seven Sisters cliffs are a series of stunning white and green cliffs that tower above the English Channel, and did you know that these beautiful cliffs have been featured as a setting for a number of film productions? There are also popular hiking trails across the dips.”

Fairy Pools in the Isle of Skye was ranked as the most beautiful spot in the UK, with White Cliffs of Dover ranking in second.