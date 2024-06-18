Seven Sisters named UK's 4th most 'unforgettable' landmark, according to visitor reviews

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 12:50 BST
Seven Sisters has been ranked as one of the most unforgettable landmarks in the UK, according to visitor reviews.

To inspire travellers who are looking for truly ‘unforgettable’ experiences, outdoor holiday provider Explore Worldwide has revealed the natural wonders that have stuck in the memories of fellow explorers the most.

In their latest research, Explore Worldwide has analysed travel review data to find what percentage of reviews for over 150 global natural landmarks use the words ‘unforgettable’ or ‘memorable’.

Seven Sisters ranked in fourth place, behind The Old Man of Storr, Loch Ness and Giant’s Causeway with 0.66 per cent of visitors leaving a review which includes ‘unforgettable/memorable’.

The research stated: “England’s first entry in the ranking, the Seven Sisters cliffs follow in fourth place. Visitors have been captivated by the breathtaking beauty of the cliffs around this stretch of stunning English coastline, with pretty coastal villages and seaside towns also add to the area’s memorable allure.”

