Severe Weather Emergency Protocol activated in Arun District, as temperatures plummet

A Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated in Arun District as temperatures plummet, according to Arun District Council.

The SWEP is active from today (November 19), until 7pm on Saturday (November 23), due to the low temperatures predicted by the MET Office over the days to come.

Current MET Office predictions suggest temperatures could drop as low as -6 degrees Celsius on some days, with temperature highs of just 5 degrees Celsius.

Rough sleepers who have no alternative option during this period can access a SWEP bed, if they wish. For more information on how to do so rough sleepers should approach Arun’s Housing Options Team either by telephone on 01903 737552 or by attending the offices at either Bognor Regis Town Hall or The Civic Centre in Littlehampton for an assessment of needs and an instant referral into SWEP.

The Weather protocol is active in Arun District

Clients will then be given of where to go and how to access their beds for the night.

"Clients who need to access the service outside of these hours will need to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500 for a referral and information on how and where to access. If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, please report via the Streetlink app or this link https://www.streetlink.org.uk/# which will be sent directly to our outreach services who will try to find individuals and notify them of the SWEP provision,” an Arun District Council spokesperson said.

“Clients who access this will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and use of showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.”