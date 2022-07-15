Severe weather emergency protocol activated in Arun District as temperatures soar

Bognor Regis beach

The protocol means that rough sleepers throughout the district will have free access to water, sunscreen and advice on where to shelter in the extreme heat.

Those in need of this support are welcomed to the Turning Tides Hub in Littlehampton between 11am and 3pm.

The hub in Bognor Regis will unfortunately not be open over the weekend, but anyone in the area in urgent need of service should contact Stonepillow’s out of hours service on 01243 214058 for advice, signposting and emergency food parcels.

Outreach teams will patrol the area to carry out additional welfare checks on clients and provide water and sunscreen when needed.

If you see a rough sleeper over the next few days report it to the outreach team by submitting a referral online via www.streetlink.org. All referrals will be followed up by the appropriate team, who will then reach out to offer support.