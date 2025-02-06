Severe weather emergency protocol to be activated in Arun

A Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) will be activated in Arun from tomorrow night (Friday, February 7).

SWEP allows all rough sleepers with ‘no alternative option’ to access accommodation.

The protocol will be put in place until 7am on Monday, February 10.

This is due to the ‘extremely low predicted temperatures’ at night and 'feels like' temperatures over the next few days, according to Arun District Council (ADC).

An ADC spokesperson said: “All rough sleepers in Arun who have no alternative option during this period of time can access a SWEP bed should they wish.

“For more information on how to access SWEP, rough sleepers should approach Arun's Housing Options Team either by telephone on 01903 737552 or by attending the offices at either Bognor Town Hall or the Civic Centre Littlehampton, between 9am and 4pm for an assessment of needs and an instant referral into SWEP.

"Clients will then be given details of where and how to access that night.

“Clients who need to access the service outside of these hours will need to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500 for a referral and information on how/where to access.”

If you’re concerned about someone sleeping rough, you can use the Streetlink website to report your concerns. These will be sent directly to the council’s Outreach services.

The ADC spokesperson added: “Clients who access will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and access to showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.”