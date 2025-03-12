Severe Weather Emergency Protocol will be active in Arun this weekend

The SWEP will remain in place until Monday, March 17

A severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) will be activated in Arun district tomorrow (March 12) a spokesperson has said.

The SWEP will be turned on from 7pm tomorrow until 7am on Monday, March 17 to account for night time ‘feels-like’ temperatures over the days to come.

Rough sleepers who have no alternative will be able to access a SWEP bed during this time, should they wish.

For more information on how to access the bed, rough sleepers should approach Arun’s Housing Options team either by telephone on 1903737552 or by attending the offices at either Bognor Town Hall or the Civic Centre in Littlehampton between 9am and 4pm for an assessment of needs. Clients will then be given details of where and how to access a SWEP bed for the night.

Clients who need to access the service outside these hours will need to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500 for a referral.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, please use the Streetlink app or this link https://www.streetlink.org.uk/# to report your concerns which will be sent directly to our Outreach services who will endeavour to find individuals and notify them of the provision.

"Clients who access will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and access to showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.”