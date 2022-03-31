Severe weather warning for Arun as temperatures set to plummet

A Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) will be activated in Arun tonight as temperatures are set to plummet.

Effective until April 4, the SWEP means anyone who is sleeping rough in the district will have access to a bed for the period of the SWEP if they wish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To access the bed, clients will need to attend the Stonepillow hub at Glenlogie in Bognor Regis at 6pm on the night they wish to be offered a bed.

A SWEP has been announced in Arun District

Council outreach teams have attempted to notify rough sleepers to ensure they are aware of the offer, and clients based in Littlehampton who may struggle to reach Bognor Regis have been asked to attend the Turning Tides Hub by 11am each weekday morning. They may also contact the Housing Options Team after 11am for help reaching Bognor Regis for the evening.

Members of the public who spot a rough sleeper during the period covered by the SWEP are asked to report back to the outreach team by submitting a streetlink referral on the following link: streetlink.org.uk.