Sewage released at two Worthing beach spots

With highs of 18 degrees expected in parts of Sussex this weekend, keen beachgoers from all around are expected to travel to the south coast for make the most of the balmy weather.
But at two beach spots in Worthing, waste water has been released by Southern Water in the past 72 hours.
Sewage has bee pumped into the sea at Worthing beach, near the pier, and again at Lancing Beach Green.
The releases could be affecting water quality in the area, Southern Water has said.
Storm releases occur, according to the company, to protect people’s homes and businesses, schools and hospitals from flooding, water is released through a combined sewer overflow (CSO).
They usually follow periods of heavy rainfall.
Southern Water has been approached for comment.
Responding to a previous occasion of sewage being pumped out along the Sussex coast, a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We are already acting now to cut pollution incidents by 80 per cent over the next four years and we believe we can achieve a similar reduction in storm released by 2030.
“All 83 of our bathing waters meet strict European standards, a challenge which 20 years ago seemed impossible, but was delivered.
"Now we want to take the next steps which is why we are investing over £2 billion on improving our wastewater network. This investment is on track and is already making a tangible difference in communities across our region."