A series of sewage releases have been authorised in Bognor Regis over the past week, amidst torrential rain and flooding in the area.

Releases were authorised at bathing sites in Felpham, Bognor Regis East, Aldwick and Pagham as well as via the ‘Bognor Main’, and ‘Aldwick Avenue’ outfalls.

Many of the releases were lengthy and involved. One release outfall in Summer Lane, was active for 170 hours from January 10 to January 17. Others were smaller, but numerous. Four releases via the Aldwick Avenue outfall were recorded on January 16, each lasting 15.7 hours, and a further four, each lasting 15 hours, were recorded via the Bognor Main outfall on the same day.

Releases also took place earlier in the week. On January 14, three more releases were authorised via the West Park outfall, each lasting 31.78 hours, with six much smaller releases taking place on the day prior.

The releases come alongside torrential rain and flooding throughout the Bognor Regis area. In January 16, the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for Bersted, urging residents to monitor water levels and, if nessecary, take action to protect themselves, their loved ones and property.

Southern Water have come under fire in the past for illegally dumping sewage into coastal waters. In October last year, they were fined nearly £30 million for falling short of industry targets for pollution incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Increased rainfall can put extra pressure on our sewer network when large volumes of surface water enter the system. To protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding, storm overflows provide a release valve to allow excess flows to enter the environment. These discharges contain up to 95 per cent rainwater.

“However, we know that this is not an acceptable system moving forwards, and as part of £2bn of investment in our network between 2020 and 2025, we are working hard to reduce our reliance of storm overflows. We are doing this through a combination of innovative engineering and nature-based solutions, supported by close partnership working and an emphasis on slowing the flow of rainfall into our sewers."

The water company provides real-time updates on sewage releases across the south coast via the Beachbuoy app.

