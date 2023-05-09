Work is to be carried out at a sewer treatment plant near Horsham to help improve water quality in West Sussex.

Southern Water says it is investing nearly £4 million in a year-long project at Rudgwick to reduce storm overflows and protect the environment.

​During the work, contractor GTb – a joint venture between Galliford Try Environment and Binnies UK – will install new equipment at Rudgwick Wastewater Treatment Works.

Southern Water says the new equipment will create an additional cleaning process to further improve the quality of water released to the environment along with new control units as well as adding Ferric chemicals to the treatment process.

The sewer treatment plant at Rudgwick near Horsham

A spokesperson said: “These chemicals will further improve and speed up the treatment process, by removing solids quicker and lowering phosphorus levels.

“New filters will also be installed so that the sewerage can be treated to a higher standard before being released back into the environment.”

Southern Water project manager Lee Hooper said: “We know how important it is to protect and enhance water quality and our precious environment across the areas we serve. These vital improvements at Rudgwick add to the other investments we’re making in West Sussex.”

GTb project manager Lee McGrattan added: “We are pleased to be working collaboratively with Southern Water on this project to help improve the River Arun’s water quality and meet new Environment Agency targets. The work we are doing will help protect the area around Rudgwick.”

Southern Water says that works at the Rudgwick treatment plant will help improve water quality in West Sussex

