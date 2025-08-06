SGN works in Midhurst will be finish sooner then expected, councillors announce

Image: Dominic Merritt

Road works on Midhurst’s North Street will finish sooner then originally expected, according to District Councillor Domimic Merritt and County Councillor Yvonne Gravely.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The councillors say the works should be finished by Friday, August 8, with road reinstatement taking place that same evening from 7pm to 12am.

The point of the works was to reconnect the gas main running under North Street in Midhurst, ahead of increased energy demands in Autumn and Winter, after they were disconnected as a result of the Angel Inn Hotel fire in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works started on Tuesday July 22 and were originally expected to take six weeks to complete, with two way junctions installed on North Street and its junctions with Lambert’s Lane and Cowdray Court. Once the traffic management system is safely removed, new hoardings – complete with artwork designed by local creatives – will be installed to make an all-new community attraction.

"This is a great result, as the works were originally expected to take six weeks, but thanks to SGN’s hard work, they are finishing two weeks early. SGN are also working closely with SDNPA to ensure the traffic management system can remain in place, the hoardings and artwork is safely installed without causing disruption and being a later closure with more traffic lights,” Cllr Dominic Merritt told residents, via Facebook.

"To minimise disruption, the traffic management system will be removed over the weekend (August 9 and 10) and will be temporarily reinstalled on Monday August 11 to allow repairs to the hoardings around the Angel Hotel and to install the artwork. All traffic management will be fully removed by Wednesday August 13.”