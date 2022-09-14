But Betty Phillips says she is disappointed more people haven’t followed her example.

Mrs Phillips has lived in Crawley for 55 years and after hearing about the death of the Queen last Thursday, she put up newspaper cuttings, flags and pictures of Her Majesty in her windows and on the front of her house.

Mrs Phillips, who lived in Tilgate before moving to where she lives now in Lavant Close, Gossops Green, 44 years ago, said: “I'm 93 and she was 96 so I grew up with her. I watched everything she did, if there were pictures in the paper, I would cut it out and keep them.

Betty Phillips outside her house in Gossops Green

"She meant a lot to me. I adored her. I was sad when her dad died. She has been a wonderful Queen, and that’s why I have so many posters of her in my drawers!

"She’s done a wonderful job and had a good life and worked hard. I am going to miss her. I am sure the new King will do a very good job as well."

But Mrs Phillips, who worked a children’s home in Teasel Close, Broadfield, and looked after flowers at Gatwick’s North Terminal for Windmill Nurseries, is surprised not to see more tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside houses in Crawley.

"I am so amazed in the area aren't doing similar to me,” she said. “I think everyone should be celebrating The Queen’s life.

Betty Phillips outside her house in Gossops Green with her copy of this week's special edition of the Crawley Observer

"You would think there would be more than there is in Crawley. I wish I knew what the reason was.”

Mrs Phillips, who has six children, lit a candle and signed a book of condolence at St Alban’s Church in Gossops Green on Friday (September 9).

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and Mrs Phillips will be watching it at home.