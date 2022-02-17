Ciara Michelle Murphy, 43, was found at her home, a hearing in Chichester heard.

Dr Murphy, originally from Dublin, had a history of depression and was seeing a therapist, the inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Murphy was a senior partner at the Northdale Practice and had 24 hour access.

Dr Murphy was a senior partner at the Northdale Practice in Worthing and had 24 hour access. Photo: Google Street View

Assistant Coroner Robert Simpson said a police investigation had concluded the vet had used equipment from her own surgery.

"She had a past history of depression and suicidal ideation," Mr Simpson said. "She and her partner split up and her best friend went to check on her.

"She was allowed in to the house by a neighbour who had a spare key and they found her deceased in her own bed."

It is believed the vet went to her surgery out of hours to remove the equipment and drugs. Her body was found on September 5 last year at her home in Goring.

The coroner said he was satisfied the vet had taken her own life.

"There was no evidence of third-party involvement," Mr Simpson said.

Dr Murphy's mother, Philomena Murphy, said: "She was a lovely person, quite strong and very ambitious. It didn't matter what she put her mind to, she did her best to achieve it.

"She had lots of friends in her workplace and outside. No siblings but she was loved very much. Lots of relatives, aunts and cousins.

"She always wanted to be a vet from the time she was very small. Always loved animals and wanted to help them."

Mr Simpson said a friend of Ciara's had provided a written statement to the inquest.

She spoke about Ciara 'rarely showing vulnerability, even to her partner'.

The inquest heard she was seeing a therapist and spoke about a getting a doctor's note because she knew how to kill herself painlessly if she needed to.

Mr Simpson said: "Her friend said her father had called to say he had heard Ciara had split from her partner out of the blue."

The friend 'knew she would be devastated' and 'planned to check up on her'.

"That's what led to her attending her address," Mr Simpson said.

The coroner reached a conclusion of suicide, adding: "I'm satisfied she intended to take her own life."

The coroner offered his sympathies to Mr and Mrs Murphy, who joined the hearing by video from the Republic of Ireland.

"She was a highly accomplished lady with a successful career with plenty of friends but struggled with her own difficulties," he said.