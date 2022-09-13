Shelley Memorial Project receives funding for Horsham memorial

David Hide, Chair of SMP, welcomed the attendees and spoke about the objectives of the group to fund a permanent memorial for one of Horsham's most famous citizens, Percey Bysshe Shelley.

David said: “Awareness of the work of the SMP continues to grow and it is great to have an opportunity to explain what we are seeking to achieve for our town. We are always interested in discussing fundraising events with local groups and individuals. I would like to thank Louise and Pauline for hosting the event and raising so much money. The afternoon tea was delicious!"