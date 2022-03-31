Sheltie Kobi scoops top honours at Boxgrove Companion Dog Show

The sun finally shined for the Boxgrove Companion Dog Show on Saturday (March 26) as more than 230 dogs competed in 26 classes.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:39 pm

The event, postponed from October due to poor weather, raised more than £2,500 for Boxgrove Priory Church and Boxgrove Village Hall.

Judges were kept busy all day on the sports field at the village hall, with seven pedigree classes, 15 novelty classes and four obedience classes.

Enthusiastic owners and their dogs also tackled a non-competitive agility course.

Best in Show: Kobi, a Shetland sheepdog from Southampton. Photo: Julia Toms Photography – www.juliatoms.com

Kobi, a Shetland sheepdog from Southampton, was named Best in Show, with Gusa, a Labrador from Selsey, as Reserve.

The other winners of the main awards were Skipper, a border terrier from Halnaker, who was named Best Puppy, while Dudley, a shih tzu from Eastergate, won Best Local Dog.

Organiser Sylvia Hubbard said: “We hope that all our lovely competitors and their dogs will come to our next show on Saturday, September 3.”

