Shipley prepares for first soapbox derby

The community in the parish of Shipley is preparing for its first Soapbox Derby on Friday, June 3 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Megan O’Neill
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:25 am

Race classes will include Children’s Class – for ages seven to 17 – adults’ ‘Wacky Racer’ and a Corporate Class for local businesses wishing to enter and advertise at the same time.

Competitors will have to navigate their self-propelled, gravity driven creations down the hill in the bid to be the fastest, most impressive or funniest on the day.

Spaces are limited to a first come, first served basis, either online or by request of an entry form.

Applications close on Friday, May 13.

Spectators are welcome to come and watch the spectacle free of charge, from 11.30am, with parking available.

There will be hot food by local food producers Sussex Lamb, Shipley and Conscious Cow, Coolham.

Two licenced bars by Brolly Brewing, Wisborough Green and House Core,n Billingshurst, will be available.

The organisers are looking for volunteer marshals to help with the event.

If you are interested, contact [email protected]

