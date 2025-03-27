'Shock and worry' as Horsham care home closures announced

Shock and worry is being voiced by people in Horsham following an announcement that three care homes in the town are to shut.

Accomplish Care – which runs Westhope Lodge, Westhope Mews and Westhope Place – has given residents three months’ notice of the homes’ closure.

The homes provide care for people with learning and physical difficulties and many have lived there for years.

Sandra Whitehead, whose daughter lived at Westhope Place, described the closures as ‘utterly wrong.’ She said some of the residents had lived together for more than 30 years. “It's totally wrong that these people who have done nothing will be losing their one and only home.”

A number of others have taken to social media to share their concerns. One said: “It is extremely sad and something definitely needs to be done about it. I have a friend whose son is in the assisted living there and they are besides themselves with worry for him. They cannot be separated from their friends, they are like a family there for each other.”

Another added: “This is sad for all of the residents, staff and families of those being cared for.”

A spokesperson for the Accomplish Group, which runs the Westhope homes, said: “Providing the best and most effective care possible for the people we support is a responsibility we take very seriously.

"We regularly review our services to ensure they remain best suited to meet people’s needs, which evolve over time.

“The most recent review highlighted recruitment, geographic and environmental challenges for our services in the Horsham area. As a result of these challenges, we have taken the very difficult decision to no longer offer adult residential or supported living services in Horsham.

“This is not a decision which has been taken lightly. We will work closely with the people we support, their families and carers as well as those who commission services to find alternative accommodation and to ensure people have a smooth transition to their new homes.”

West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for providing social care in the area, says it is helping residents and their families to find alternative homes.

A spokesperson said: “We are working closely with the care provider following its decision to close its services in Horsham. We understand this will be a worrying time for residents and their families and the health and wellbeing of people in West Sussex remains our top priority.

"We are actively supporting the care homes’ residents, their families, and other commissioning authorities to find suitable alternatives for those affected.”