Shocking photos show sunbaskers near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap and Seaford Head

Several councils along the coast regularly issue warnings about the risks of standing close to the edge of cliffs.

Each year, thousands of tonnes of chalk fall from the cliffs - which stretch from Eastbourne to Seaford Head - without warning. Despite this, people are regularly pictured enjoying peering over the edge or sat at the cliff’s base.

Several people were also seen standing on exposed chalk at Seaford head. There have been several large cliff falls over the past year.

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell took these photos on Tuesday, July 30.

