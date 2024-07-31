Shocking photos show sunbaskers near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap and Seaford Head

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:32 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 07:08 BST
A group of people have been pictured standing dangerously close to the cliff edge at Birling Gap today (Tuesday, July 30).

Several councils along the coast regularly issue warnings about the risks of standing close to the edge of cliffs.

Each year, thousands of tonnes of chalk fall from the cliffs - which stretch from Eastbourne to Seaford Head - without warning. Despite this, people are regularly pictured enjoying peering over the edge or sat at the cliff’s base.

Several people were also seen standing on exposed chalk at Seaford head. There have been several large cliff falls over the past year.

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell took these photos on Tuesday, July 30.

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

1. Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling GapPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

2. Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling GapPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

3. Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling GapPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

4. Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling Gap

Shocking photos show sunbaskers standing near edge of cliffs at Birling GapPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Seaford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.