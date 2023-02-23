Terrifying footage shows a venomous spider begin to feast on a shrew in Chichester.

The invasive spider was caught on camera devouring the mammal after being paralysed by the venomous arachnid, despite it being many times its size.

According to scientists at the University of Galway, the shrew was still a live while the spider began to eat it over a period of three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horrific clip was filmed by Dawn Sturgess in Chichester, and sparked an entire study by scientists working at the University of Galway.

The spider begins devouring the shrew

It is the first time for any species of false widow spider to prey on shrews anywhere in the world.

Dr Michel Dugon, Head of the Venom Systems Lab, Ryan Institute, University of Galway and lead author of the study, said: “This observation demonstrates further that the noble false widow is perfectly adapted to take down large prey, combining potent venom, extremely strong silk, and complex hunting behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr John Dunbar, Irish Research Council Post-Doctoral fellow, Venom Systems Lab, Ryan Institute, University of Galway, and senior author of the study said: “The noble false widow is a very intriguing spider, and we have much to learn about it still. We are very grateful to the members of the public who share their observations with us. This allows us to understand better how this invasive species may impact us and our environment.”

The scientists at University of Galway are encouraging members of the public to email them at [email protected] to report sightings of the noble false widow spider.