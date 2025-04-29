Shockwaves still being felt over increase in Horsham parking charges
Horsham District Council raised all-day parking charges on Sundays and Bank Holidays from £1.70 to £6.70 and introduced a nine per cent increase in charges from Monday to Saturday earlier this month.
But many are only now discovering the effects of the increases – derided by some as ‘an absolute joke.’ Many have also expressed fears that the increases will deter people from driving to Horsham to shop or work and could lead to the collapse of some businesses.
Residents have been venting their anger on social media. One person said they were shocked after having a meal out in a local restaurant. “The bill for the car park on a Sunday was just under £7 – is this a joke?”
Another said that had spent two hours in the town centre and had to pay £5.30 for parking – “absolutely ridiculous.” And another said they spent just 30 minutes in town and had to pay “something like £3.70, it’s an absolute joke.”
One man said he was in town for the Scouts’ St George’s Day Parade and was “gobsmacked by the increase. I will not be coming into town on Sunday again.”
Another added: “It’s certainly one way to kill off the high street. Utterly ridiculous parking prices.”
Another woman pointed out that the council is currently proposing “to spend over £4 million on ‘improvements’ in the town centre to attract more customers and I have told them to lower the car park prices instead.”
