Shockwaves still being felt over increase in Horsham parking charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shockwaves are still being felt by people in Horsham over a huge increase in parking charges.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council raised all-day parking charges on Sundays and Bank Holidays from £1.70 to £6.70 and introduced a nine per cent increase in charges from Monday to Saturday earlier this month.

But many are only now discovering the effects of the increases – derided by some as ‘an absolute joke.’ Many have also expressed fears that the increases will deter people from driving to Horsham to shop or work and could lead to the collapse of some businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have been venting their anger on social media. One person said they were shocked after having a meal out in a local restaurant. “The bill for the car park on a Sunday was just under £7 – is this a joke?”

Car parking charges in Horsham have gone up by nine per cent from Monday to Saturday and from £1.70 to £6.70 on Sundays and Bank Holidays

Another said that had spent two hours in the town centre and had to pay £5.30 for parking – “absolutely ridiculous.” And another said they spent just 30 minutes in town and had to pay “something like £3.70, it’s an absolute joke.”

One man said he was in town for the Scouts’ St George’s Day Parade and was “gobsmacked by the increase. I will not be coming into town on Sunday again.”

Another added: “It’s certainly one way to kill off the high street. Utterly ridiculous parking prices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another woman pointed out that the council is currently proposing “to spend over £4 million on ‘improvements’ in the town centre to attract more customers and I have told them to lower the car park prices instead.”