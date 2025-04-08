Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shopkeeper said she relocated her business from St Leonards to Bexhill due to commercial rents becoming ‘so steep’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay Avery-Stallion, owner of Modern Goods, based in Sea Road, Bexhill, had a shop in Norman Road, St Leonards.

But the building went up for sale and she had to vacate, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I had a career in fashion accessory buying for various big brands and then in 2010 began designing, making and selling leather bags under the name St Leonards.

Kay Avery Stallion pictured inside Modern Goods, 52 Sea Road, Bexhill.

“These products sold online and wholesale around the world. The plan was to expand into other products and create a lifestyle store but it wasn’t until 2016 when I had enough customers following my business, that I was able to set up a crowdfunder to get the funds to pay the deposit on renting a shop and opened up on Norman Road, St Leonards.

“I built the business successfully with men’s and women’s clothing, gifts, bags and homewares. There was a real need for stylish menswear and design-led gifts in the area.

“Sadly in 2016 the building went up for sale and the store had to vacate. It left a big hole in my heart and took almost two years to find suitable and affordable premises to restart the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm thrilled to be now located in neighbouring Bexhill. Having opened in January this year, it's been great to welcome a mixture of old and new customers over the threshold.

“St Leonards has now become saturated with contemporary shops and commercial rents have become so steep that I couldn't find the same square footage I required to turnover the same income as before.

“Bexhill had many more vacant units to consider, and I felt after keeping an eye on Bexhill for about 18 years, the town is ready for some modern retailers to complement the De La Warr and it's got more locals who appreciate modern design living and working nearby.

“With better and better gigs and exhibitions at the DLWP, Modern Goods feels happier than ever to be embedding into this new town. Local shopkeepers have made us very welcome too. It feels like home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new store has a mixture of new, deadstock and premium second-hand clothing, as well as carefully curated items for the home. The menswear ranges from London brands YMC and Folk to classics like APC, Levis and Carhartt.

“Womenswear changes frequently with a selection of mainstream and more offbeat designer labels.

“The Modern Goods store is a creative hub and welcomes other creatives to use the space. We are happy to play host for small workshops, craft get-togethers and more.

“Plans are also afoot to open up a second complementary shop nearby.”

St Leonards leather goods continues to supply the store with a few leather bags and small leather goods dotted around the space.