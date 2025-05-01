Hastings toy shop has Jack in the Green window displayHastings toy shop has Jack in the Green window display
Shop uses Sylvanian animals for Jack in Green window display

By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st May 2025, 10:01 BST
A town centre toy shop in Priory Meadow delighted people with a quaint Jack in the Green theme Sylvanian Families window display.

The display features woodland creatures dressed in Jack in the Green costumes, including a giant rabbit wearing a replica costume of of local Morris dancing side RX, formerly Mad Jacks.

It attracted a lot of attention from passers-by and the shop got a surprise last Saturday when RX Morris themselves turned up to join in the fun, posing outside the shop with the costumed bunny.

The Jack in the Green celebrations take place over the May bank holiday weekend, with the big procession happening on the Monday.

