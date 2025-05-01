Shop uses Sylvanian animals for Jack in Green window display

The display features woodland creatures dressed in Jack in the Green costumes, including a giant rabbit wearing a replica costume of of local Morris dancing side RX, formerly Mad Jacks.

It attracted a lot of attention from passers-by and the shop got a surprise last Saturday when RX Morris themselves turned up to join in the fun, posing outside the shop with the costumed bunny.

The Jack in the Green celebrations take place over the May bank holiday weekend, with the big procession happening on the Monday.

