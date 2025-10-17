Shoplifting in Bexhill town centre has risen by 50 per cent over the last year, according to data from the police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Christine Bayliss, Rother councillor for Bexhill Central ward and deputy leader of Rother District Council, said there had been a rise in recorded incidents compared to the previous year.

The news comes as she and representatives from the town's chamber of commerce met with police and Katy Bourne, the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner on Wednesday (October 15) to highlight the problem and to call for action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bayliss said: “According to the police, recorded incidents of shoplifting have gone up by 50 per cent in Bexhill town centre in the last year, compared to the previous one.

Devonshire Road in Bexhill town centre

“Tracey Love, vice-president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, Cllr Gareth Delany, Cllr Paul Plim and I met with Hastings and Rother Commander Smon Yates, Olivia Carrol who heads up the Business Unit based in Lewes and Katy Bourne, the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.

“We were joined online by Cllr Andrew Crotty, who runs a local WhatsApp Shop Watch facility and Kieran Mullan, our MP and his team.

“I pulled together and shared a two-page document setting out the most relevant examples of where business people and those working in businesses feel let down by the police response. From the police's perspective, they do acknowledge they need to draft in extra resources and in response, they let us know there will be two extra police officers working in Bexhill and Rother from next month, which is good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Katy Bourne also let us know that Sussex Police are the first to introduce a tagging system which will allow the police to monitor the whereabouts of convicted shoplifters and we look forward to that being deployed in Bexhill.

Cllrs Christine Bayliss, Paul Plim and Gareth Delaney at the police meeting on October 15

“We had a robust exchange of views and we recognise that more needs to be done. This includes local government putting forward some funding to set up a Business Crime Reduction Partnership.”

She said Bexhill MP, Dr Mullan and herself will be hosting a follow-up meeting with businesses on November 6 at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Cllr Bayliss added: "Police community officers will be delivering flyers and invitations to our local business people and those who manage local chain stores. We urge people to attend if they run a business or charity shop in Bexhill."