Shoplifting in Bexhill town centre ‘out of control’

A councillor has described shoplifting in Bexhill town centre as ‘out of control’.

Cllr Christine Bayliss (Lab, Bexhill Central), of Rother District Council, spoke during a Sussex Police & Crime Panel meeting chaired by Commissioner Katy Bourne.

Speaking about business crime across Sussex, Mrs Bourne said there had been a 34% increase in the reporting of shoplifting and the like since the roll-out of DISC in 2024/25 – a cloud-based system which enables businesses and police to share information.

Ms Bayliss said that PCSOs in Bexhill did not have the DISC handsets so were only learning about incidents the next day, rather than as they were happening.

Describing the WhatsApp group set up by shopkeepers as ‘far more effective in combating shoplifting in Bexhill town centre than DISC’, she added: “It’s a good reporting tool but it isn’t the answer to solving and leading to arrests for shoplifting.”

Mrs Bourne told the meeting that there were a limited number of handsets because there was a limited amount of money to pay for them.

She added that if more were needed in Bexhill, that was something for the Chamber of Commerce and Business Improvement District to sit down and work out.

As for DISC itself, she agreed that it wasn’t the answer to solving crimes – it was never intended that way. It’s simply an information sharing platform. And she said the local authorities had a responsibility to train shopkeepers in its use.

Mrs Bourne said she was aware of the ‘particular issue with Bexhill’, adding that businesses hadn’t been properly trained in the use of DISC but that work was ongoing to resolve that.

Ms Bayliss also pointed out a lack of balance between the number of crimes reported and the number of arrests and convictions.

While ‘encouraged’ to see more reports coming in, Mrs Bourne said she wanted to see the ‘solved’ rates going up as well.

In 2023/24, there was a 10.9% success rate for solving crimes such as shoplifting. In 2024/25 that increased to 16%, with the current year on course to improve again. When the dedicated Business Crime Team is involved, the solved rates are more than 60%. The team’s work identifying hot-spots led to 300 arrests in the last year.

Speaking about the importance of dealing with shoplifting, Mrs Bourne aadded: “The theft of a Mars bar is not insignificant, because it’s somebody’s bottom line. The loss of that product costs them money.

“But also, it’s the increasing violence, the abuse that comes with it, the harm it causes, which cannot be under-estimated.”

Mrs Bourne shared her frustration that crimes such as shoplifting had been allowed to reach the levels they currently are, saying it should have been prevented a long time ago.

She added: “What we’re doing now is very much trying to put the fire out. And Sussex Police is leading in this area, genuinely leading. They’ve been really innovative, they’ve been getting more reports.

“The police have encouraged the businesses to have the confidence to report. And the businesses are only reporting because they know that Sussex Police will help them do something about it.”