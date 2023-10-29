Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Writing on social media, a spokesperson confirmed the closure, adding that staff are hoping to reopen tomorrow morning.

This is no guarantee, however, and eager shoppers are advised to keep an eye on the shopping centre’s social media page for regular updates and more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car park remains open so that customers can retrieve their vehicles and a recovery operation led by East Sussex Fire and Rescue is ongoing.

A recovery operation is currently underway. Photo: Daniel Burton.

The update comes after the centre was flooded for the second time this year yesterday, having been evacuated in January after a similar spate of floods.

Water company Southern Water has explained that the flooding is the result of a blocked surface pipe and the weekend’s heavy rain.