Shopping centre still closed after floods in Hastings town centre
Writing on social media, a spokesperson confirmed the closure, adding that staff are hoping to reopen tomorrow morning.
This is no guarantee, however, and eager shoppers are advised to keep an eye on the shopping centre’s social media page for regular updates and more details.
The car park remains open so that customers can retrieve their vehicles and a recovery operation led by East Sussex Fire and Rescue is ongoing.
The update comes after the centre was flooded for the second time this year yesterday, having been evacuated in January after a similar spate of floods.
Water company Southern Water has explained that the flooding is the result of a blocked surface pipe and the weekend’s heavy rain.
Eager to keep members of the public safe, Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex Fire and Rescue have both warned residents to steer clear of the flood water as much as possible.