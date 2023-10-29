BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Shopping centre still closed after floods in Hastings town centre

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, in Hastings, remains closed today (October 29) following yesterday’s floods.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:51 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Writing on social media, a spokesperson confirmed the closure, adding that staff are hoping to reopen tomorrow morning.

This is no guarantee, however, and eager shoppers are advised to keep an eye on the shopping centre’s social media page for regular updates and more details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car park remains open so that customers can retrieve their vehicles and a recovery operation led by East Sussex Fire and Rescue is ongoing.

Most Popular
A recovery operation is currently underway. Photo: Daniel Burton.A recovery operation is currently underway. Photo: Daniel Burton.
A recovery operation is currently underway. Photo: Daniel Burton.

The update comes after the centre was flooded for the second time this year yesterday, having been evacuated in January after a similar spate of floods.

Water company Southern Water has explained that the flooding is the result of a blocked surface pipe and the weekend’s heavy rain.

Eager to keep members of the public safe, Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex Fire and Rescue have both warned residents to steer clear of the flood water as much as possible.

Related topics:HastingsSouthern Water