Shoreham Airshow disaster: Pilot appeals to have flying licence reinstated

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 14:49 BST
Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
A pilot, whose flying led to the unlawful killing of 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015, has launched an appeal against the decision to revoke his licence.

Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.

After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December 2022 – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.

Mr Hill, 60, is appearing in front of a panel at a two-day hearing in London, according to a document published by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Shoreham Airshow memorial. Picture: Eddie MitchellShoreham Airshow memorial. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
The regulator had previously suspended the pilot’s licence. Mr Hill’s UK licence is suspended and he remains unable to fly in the UK.

A CAA spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on an ongoing legal case.”

After the tragic incident, Mr Hill was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He was found not guilty after a trial in March 2019.

Following the conclusion of an inquest, the coroner received a Judicial Review Pre-Action letter from Mr Hill. However, this request was refused and the pilot did not challenge the decision.

