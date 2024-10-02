Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

A pilot, whose flying led to the unlawful killing of 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015, has launched an appeal against the decision to revoke his licence.

Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December 2022 – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hill, 60, is appearing in front of a panel at a two-day hearing in London, according to a document published by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Shoreham Airshow memorial. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The regulator had previously suspended the pilot’s licence. Mr Hill’s UK licence is suspended and he remains unable to fly in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CAA spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on an ongoing legal case.”

After the tragic incident, Mr Hill was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He was found not guilty after a trial in March 2019.

Following the conclusion of an inquest, the coroner received a Judicial Review Pre-Action letter from Mr Hill. However, this request was refused and the pilot did not challenge the decision.