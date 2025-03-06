Shoreham Airshow disaster pilot fails in latest attempt to have licence reinstated
Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.
After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December 2022 – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) previously suspended the pilot’s licence – meaning he was unable to fly in the UK.
Appealing this decision, Mr Hill, 60, appeared in front of a panel at a two-day hearing in London in October 2024.
That proposal and Andrew Hill’s licences were subsequently formally revoked by the CAA.
But the pilot did not give up – with a fresh appeal to take his case to the High Court.
In a statement on Thursday, March 6, the CAA confirmed it has ‘received a Judicial Review claim’ – on behalf of Mr Hill – following the authority’s decision to formerly revoke his pilot and flight radio telephony licences.
A spokesperson added: “We are now considering this claim.
“Following the crash at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 in which 11 people died, Andrew Hill’s licences were suspended, and he remains unable to fly in the UK.
"The thoughts of everyone at the UK Civil Aviation Authority remain with those affected by the tragic crash.”
In an update on Tuesday, May 13, the CAA confirmed Mr Hill’s application for a Judicial Review was ‘refused by the Administrative Court’.