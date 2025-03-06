A pilot – whose flying led to the unlawful killing of 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 – will not have his licence reinstated – after his latest appeal was turned down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.

After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December 2022 – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) previously suspended the pilot’s licence – meaning he was unable to fly in the UK.

The pilot Andrew Hill had been cleared in court, in 2019, of manslaughter by gross negligence and he maintained he lost consciousness at the time of the crash. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Appealing this decision, Mr Hill, 60, appeared in front of a panel at a two-day hearing in London in October 2024.

That proposal and Andrew Hill’s licences were subsequently formally revoked by the CAA.

But the pilot did not give up – with a fresh appeal to take his case to the High Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Thursday, March 6, the CAA confirmed it has ‘received a Judicial Review claim’ – on behalf of Mr Hill – following the authority’s decision to formerly revoke his pilot and flight radio telephony licences.

Shoreham Airshow memorial. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson added: “We are now considering this claim.

“Following the crash at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 in which 11 people died, Andrew Hill’s licences were suspended, and he remains unable to fly in the UK.

"The thoughts of everyone at the UK Civil Aviation Authority remain with those affected by the tragic crash.”

In an update on Tuesday, May 13, the CAA confirmed Mr Hill’s application for a Judicial Review was ‘refused by the Administrative Court’.