Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet, flown by Andrew Hill, crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015.

A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which had crews on the scene in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, has today issued a tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

It said: “Today we mark nine years since the Shoreham Airshow crash on this day in 2015. The thoughts of everyone here at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service remain with all those affected by the tragedy.”

After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks, which was held in December 2022, seven years after the tragedy, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, while attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.

Two months on, the coroner received a Judicial Review Pre-Action letter from Mr Hill. However, this request was refused and the pilot did not challenge the decision.

1 . Shoreham Airshow memorial 5.jpg Shoreham Airshow memorial. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Shoreham Airshow memorial 4.jpg Shoreham Airshow memorial. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Shoreham Airshow memorial 1.jpg Shoreham Airshow memorial. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell