Shoreham boy who cycles 30 miles to school each week nominated for national Bikeability award

Gabe Turner, 11, started at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy in September and is now committed and determined to cycle the six-mile round trip come rain or shine.

Mum Emma Turner said Gabe covers 30 miles a week and she is now campaigning for an improved route to make it safe for all the students who make the journey.

She said: "Gabe cycles every day, bar the occasional bus journey if the weather is torrential, but he totally prefers to cycle, whatever the weather. He cycles with two other friends and we have a parent chaperone every journey, until we all feel confident they are cycling safely and understand the route really well.

Gabe Turner, 11, started at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy in September

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This isn't easy, as the route is pretty horrible, with having to cycle alongside a very busy dual carriageway – the A27, with all the construction works that are taking place along there, then each of the various options to get from the Lancing Leisure Centre roundabout to the school itself include treacherous aspects, especially at the busy time of day that they are doing the route.

"There is pretty much zero cycle provision for the route and I'm also concerned that the Monks Farm development is not planning for decent provision, despite being able to start from scratch."

Emma nominated Gabe as her People's Champion as she is 'super proud' of how committed he has been to the weekly cycle to school, and he is now one of only three shortlisted nominees for the Young Cyclist of the Year Award.

She said: "His passion for cycling to school, along with his two friends, is all despite the treacherous and unpleasant conditions he faces along the construction site of the A27 and navigating the utterly inadequate cycling provision in Lancing to the school."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabe Turner is passionate about keeping a low carbon footprint

Emma says a better cycling infrastructure is needed on the route from Shoreham to the academy, as more children than ever before are making the journey and numbers are likely to increase year on year, and she is in discussion with the school and local councillors to try to initiate positive change.