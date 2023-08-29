Shoreham care home gets dementia friendly with new programme 'Albion Memories' at their local club

Kingsland House care home, in Shoreham-By-Sea were delighted to find out that their local Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club have launched a new programme called ‘Albion Memories’ to support fans with dementia.

These sessions are being held once a month to bring together loyal ‘Seagulls’ supporters, now living with dementia, to enable them to reminisce, chat, be active and feel less isolated.

Donna Guyveer, Activities Coordinator, explained that Kingsland House is now home to mane Brighton & Hove Albion loyal supporters who were feeling isolated, no longer able to visit their beloved football stadium so Donna did some research on how to enable them to feel more connected to their beloved team and was thrilled to find the 'Albion Memories' programme.

Donna got in touch with the programme and arramged to bring along a few of the 'Seagulls Football Fans'. It was indeed a fabulous event and the residents even got to meet some old players including Guy Butters, Normal Gall and Ex Manager and England player, Alan Mullery !