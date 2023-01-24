Edit Account-Sign Out
Shoreham care home residents shake, rattle and roll in a day dedicated to Elvis

​​Residents at a Shoreham care home got to shake, rattle and roll during a day dedicated to Elvis.

By Elaine Hammond
34 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:05pm

Kingsland House was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday, and staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.

Donna Guyver, lead activities co-ordinator, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him, and watching old Elvis movies. He was such an incredible talent. In the afternoon, we had an Elvis quiz. It is amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”

One of the residents, called Peter, said he loved Elvis growing up.

Dancing to the music of the King of Rock and Roll
He added: "Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days.”

