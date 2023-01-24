Kingsland House was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday, and staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.
Donna Guyver, lead activities co-ordinator, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him, and watching old Elvis movies. He was such an incredible talent. In the afternoon, we had an Elvis quiz. It is amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”
One of the residents, called Peter, said he loved Elvis growing up.
He added: "Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days.”