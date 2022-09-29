Shoreham care home touched by Adur Council chairman's visit to read the Proclamation of King Charles III
Residents of a Shoreham care home were able to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II and welcome the new King when Adur District Council chairman Andy McGregor paid a visit.
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Kingsland House care home were touched and honoured when Mr McGregor visited to read the Proclamation of King Charles III.
He also took in pages from the council's Books of Condolence so the residents could write their own personal messages in memory of the Queen.
Karen Williams, general manager, said: “We were genuinely touched by this visit and for their contribution to helping us mark this very special occasion, it is such an important event in all our history.
"The Queen gave so much of herself to us all over her 70-year reign. It was wonderful to be able to come together and give thanks for her life and to then welcome in King Charles III."