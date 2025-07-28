The Raft Race, created in 2019 and hosted annually by Sussex Yacht Club, was inspired by the much-missed Bath Tub Race.
It aims to raise much-needed funds for charity and bring the local community together for a fun event on the water.
Charities selected for this year’s raft race will be announced at a later date.
And you can view the highlights from the event in our gallery below.
1. Shoreham comes together for popular charity Raft Race – in pictures
Shoreham came together for a fun event on the water at the popular charity Raft Race on Saturday (July 26). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
