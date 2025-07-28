Shoreham comes together for popular charity Raft Race – in 22 pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 12:04 BST
Shoreham came together for a fun event on the water at the popular charity Raft Race on Saturday (July 26).

The Raft Race, created in 2019 and hosted annually by Sussex Yacht Club, was inspired by the much-missed Bath Tub Race.

It aims to raise much-needed funds for charity and bring the local community together for a fun event on the water.

Charities selected for this year’s raft race will be announced at a later date.

And you can view the highlights from the event in our gallery below.

