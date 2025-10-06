Shoreham could get new padel centre
Shoreham could get six new padel courts if plans submitted to Adur District Council are approved.
The plans would see a temporary ‘padel centre’ created at Fishermans Wharf, in Brighton Road, on the empty, L-shaped brownfield site west of the existing fishmonger and food markets.
It would include six covered courts for padel – a racquet sport which blends elements of tennis and squash – with associated changing rooms, a retail/café/reception area, and 41 car parking spaces and some cycle parking.
The car parking would be located on the side fronting Brighton Road, with the courts and reception area towards the River Adur side of the site.
The temporary permission would be for five years, at which point Adur District Council could review the use of the site as part of its Western Harbour Arm development scheme.
Plans submitted by Padel Republic say the centre would be open year-round to members of the public on a membership and ‘pay-to-play’ basis.
A decision on the plans will be made by December 29, 2025. To view the plans online, visit https://planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for AWDM/1228/25.