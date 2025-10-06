Shoreham could get new padel centre

Thomas Hanway v.1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoreham could get six new padel courts if plans submitted to Adur District Council are approved.

The plans would see a temporary ‘padel centre’ created at Fishermans Wharf, in Brighton Road, on the empty, L-shaped brownfield site west of the existing fishmonger and food markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would include six covered courts for padel – a racquet sport which blends elements of tennis and squash – with associated changing rooms, a retail/café/reception area, and 41 car parking spaces and some cycle parking.

The Brighton Road site could house Shoreham's new 'padel centre'. Image: Google via the Local Democracy Reporting Service

The car parking would be located on the side fronting Brighton Road, with the courts and reception area towards the River Adur side of the site.

The temporary permission would be for five years, at which point Adur District Council could review the use of the site as part of its Western Harbour Arm development scheme.

Plans submitted by Padel Republic say the centre would be open year-round to members of the public on a membership and ‘pay-to-play’ basis.

A decision on the plans will be made by December 29, 2025. To view the plans online, visit https://planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for AWDM/1228/25.