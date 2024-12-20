A Shoreham dad whose family was stranded in France for 40 days has spoken of the nightmare getting home.

Ocean and Natalie Reid set sail in their catamaran with their children River, five, and Indie, seven, on an adventure across the English Channel.

They were having a great time and reached Dieppe safely but while cruising on to Saint Valery, the family had to take evasive action in thick fog after departing Fecamp.

The boat violently shuddered and later started to take on water. An urgent course was set for Le Havre, where it was confirmed it could be nothing other than a sub water level strike.

The family faced problem after problem, trying to get the boat fixed. On the advice of the harbour master, they set sail for Honfleur, only to find the port could not help.

The port did, however, make contact with the next port at Deauville and the lifting facilities needed for the specific boat dimensions were confirmed.

There, the family was able to examine the boat keels. They found these had been struck and repairs were needed.

The nightmare continued as the family battled bureaucracy, with the 90-day Brexit clock ticking and the winter weather approaching.

Ocean said: "In the end, we were stranded in Deauville for 40 days, which put us on a very much accelerated sailing schedule to fully exit the EU in 90 days. The winter winds had picked up and the windows to make safe sailing passages were becoming harder to find.

"We also made a conscious decision to go dark, so when we were able to relaunch the boat, we wanted to sail on as quickly as possible.

"At this point, we had an untested repair. It would be over 20 hours to sail straight back to England from Deauville, so this was not an option as a test sail. We located a destination that was a three-hour coastal sail, where we would cross a boundary into another region of France.

"The sail went well despite being a tight timing between port locks but the boat repairs all held and performed as specified. We had a low weather front forming at sea, which meant we had strong winds following, so we went into the lock at Ouistrenham to shelter from the winds.

"After assessing the boat repairs, we decided it was safe to plot a long passage to Saint-Vaast-La-Hougue to cut a corner and accelerate our journey to our EU port of exit. The winds remained high for around five days, so we made our passage plan for the ten-hour night sail.

"We had a 24-hour weather window to make the passage work and we would need to leave around 2am to make the lock. It was a shallow rocky entrance and I wanted to arrive in daylight.

"We then planned a number of passages to Cherbourg but the weather changed daily and the sailing forecasts fell apart quite quickly. A twilight exit through the rocks of Saint-Vaast was made and we took the night passage into the channel to make landfall.

"The sea state was still far from desirable but it got us to our port of exit before the wind closed us in once more. We were back to counting the days and trying to avoid the EU enforced leaving deadline in a storm.

"After around a week of being weathered in, we walked to the nearest ferry port and signed out of the EU and officially left France. As new strong weather fronts continued to arrive, politics and time had caught up with us.

"The time, tides and the wind pushed us into a change of passage plan. We would be tidally locked if we sailed through the Needles at the Isle of Wight and waiting would have left us weather locked in France for at least another week.

"So, we made a decision to make a heavy weather 15-hour sail from Cherbourg directly to Shoreham. This was a window between two very powerful weather systems and the water was very big and violent.

"We left Cherbourg at around 2am, as the leading weather system was faltering and a depowered front opened up a passage for a northerly sail. The wind filled in behind us and held a constant power with few big gusts, which was much kinder than the water as the waves remained large and brutally powerful.

"We had three tidal streams to cross, reefed sails to trim, two engines running at 2,400 rpm and we were slamming through the waves at an average of 11 knots. It was a tough unrelenting 15 hours."

Ocean said their experienced showed, as far as he is concerned, that the new EU rules 'simply do not work' and 'at some point somebody is going to get killed in a storm because they are forced to go to sea over a simple case of politics'.