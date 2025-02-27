Preliminary plans for rebuilding the heart of a Scheduled Ancient Monument in West Sussex have been revealed, after six months of hard work behind the scenes.

Shoreham Fort is unique, the last fort of its kind, and rebuilding the Barrack Block on Shoreham Beach has been a long-held dream of Gary Baines, founder of the Friends of Shoreham Fort.

His vision for the future was shown to the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, in June last year, when she visited the fort to present the Friends with the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

That vision, and the Friends' passion to restore the fort, has also inspired Jon Orrell, one of the founders of structural engineering firm HOP Consulting, and David MacDonald, associate at ECE Architecture, to help make the dream a reality.

They have volunteered their time and their company's expertise to formulate detailed plans for the project and these were revealed to a packed room of more than 100 people, following the Friends' annual meeting at Shoreham Beach Primary School on Wednesday, February 26.

Jon and David have been working with the Friends since June, including putting together a comprehensive drone laser survey to show how the Barrack Block could look.

Gary said: "I am speechless – the fact this has come this far since June, and that these people are willing to help us with no cost to the Friends."

Jon said he would not be involved if he didn't think it was possible.

Aerial view of Shoreham Fort, showing the footprint of the Barrack Block foundations

He added: "Things seem to be opening up better than what they could have been. There are lots of potential sources of funding and this ticks all of the boxes. If enough people help and with support behind it, then it will happen."

An early estimate of £4.6million was mooted and the National Lottery Heritage Fund was identified as the main target.

Historic England has already shown its support for the plans and the team is optimistic of completing the build by the anniversary of VE Day in 2027, subject to planning permission.

Jon said: "It is basically an industrial building. The steel frame will fly up and you can't get a faster construction."

Model showing how the Barrack Block could look, rebuilt on the original foundations

Gary said it was 'a very quiet way of building' and David confirmed the frame would go up in a matter of days.

The Barrack Block will become a military history hub with a focus on education, as it has always been the Friends' goal to bring history to life through experience.