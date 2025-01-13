Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham Harbour RNLI is opening recruitment for new boat crew volunteers.

Those interested are being invited to find out more at the recruitment open day being held at the station on January 19 between 10am and 12pm.

There are currently 20 volunteer boat crew members at Shoreham Harbour RNLI. Some have been volunteers for more than 40 years and some have joined within the past year, the RNLI said.

Volunteers come from a ‘range of backgrounds’, with crew members including a police officer, power boat instructor, IT specialist, paramedic, postal delivery worker and quantity surveyor.

Crew members from Shoreham Harbour RNLI in front of its all-weather lifeboat, the Enit Collett. Photo: RNLI/Nathan Williams

Harry Citrine, who joined as volunteer crew in April 2024, said: “Volunteering with Shoreham Harbour RNLI has been both humbling and motivating, and I have already made some lifelong friendships and put myself in positions and had experiences that few people get to be a part of. If you’re thinking of volunteering, absolutely do it!

"You do not need any previous maritime experience to join the crew, as full training is provided at the lifeboat station, online and at the RNLI Support Centre in Poole. The only requirement is that boat crew volunteers live within a 10-minute drive of the station and are aged over 18.”

Andrew Shiner, Shoreham Harbour RNLI lifeboat operations manager, said it ‘often surprises people’ that ‘no experience is necessary’ to join as volunteer boat crew.

He added: “As well as excellent training, new volunteers are helped every step of the way by our friendly, welcoming and supportive team.

"Volunteering as crew is a great way to build skills, meet new people and, most importantly, save lives at sea. Whatever your background, if you are looking for a new challenge, we would be happy to show you around the station and chat about what volunteering here involves.”

During the recruitment open day, there will be a station tour starting at 10am that will include the opportunity to ‘have a look around the state-of-the-art all-weather lifeboat’.

"This will be followed by an informal presentation of training pathways, and tea/coffee and a chance to chat with the crew,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

"There is no need to book, and if you are unable to join us at 10am then feel free to drop in any time before midday."

For more information on the role and how to apply, visit: http://volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/crew-member-albilb---shoreham-576230.html